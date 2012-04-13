MARKETS ARE SURGING, DOW UP 160

Photo: Google Finance

Despite all this talk of 5-7 per cent corrections and disappointing jobless claims, stocks are trading at the highs of the day.Earlier this morning, we learned initial weekly jobless claims jumped to th 380k, which was much higher than the 355k economists were looking for.



A ton of Federal Reserve heads spoke today, and the overall tone seems to be dovish.

Deutsche Bank just published a round up which you can read here.

