Markets Are Surging, Dow Up 150

Sam Ro
chart

Photo: Google Finance

Traders and investors are back from their 3-day weekends, and they’re bidding the markets up.Traders are responding to a slew of economic data this morning.  The March Case-Shiller index climbed by just 0.09%.  Consumer confidence unexpectedly dove.  And the Dallas Fed Manufacturing index sank to -5.1.

Maybe the animal spirits are back.

