European Markets Go Red After Greek Bailout Announcement

Photo: Joost J. Bakker / Flickr

ORIGINAL POST: Early in the morning in Europe, leaders in Brussels announced a debt restructuring deal, aimed at bringing the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio down to 120% or so by the year 2020.Well, it must have been priced in, because markets don’t really care.



US futures — though they’re pointing up — are where they were yesterday, and European markets are flat.

France, for example, is up 0.07%. Italy is up just a little more. Germany is down 0.03%. The Athens market is actually getting the worst of it, falling 1.7%.

So overall, nothing horrible, but nothing too exciting post-deal.

Update 5:00 AM: And now markets have turned red, with Italy off 0.5%, and other markets off a bit less.

