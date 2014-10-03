Markets Are Staging A Nice Rally

European markets are up early Friday morning, after a bad day following the latest monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.77%

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.70%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.06%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.77%

German markets are closed today, for a national holiday.

In Asia, the Hang Seng had its first good day in a while, it’s up 0.77%. The Nikkei closed up 0.30%.

U.S. futures are up, with Dow futures and S&P futures climbing 0.34% and 0.40%, respectively.

Eurozone retail sales figures are out at 5 a.m. ET, and figures should give some sign of consumer sentiment in September.

Later in the US, we’ll get the jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts are expecting nonfarm payrolls in September to come in at 215,000. Last month, nonfarm payrolls came in below expectations at 142,000.

Markit’s services PMI is coming at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by manufacturing numbers from the ISM at 10 a.m. ET.

