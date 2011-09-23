Markets Are Stabilizing After Thursday's Brutal Selloff

Yesterday saw brutal selling everywhere following a dismal PMI numbers and slight disappointment from the Fed.



Thankfully markets are stabilizing today.

Asian markets are in the red but have bounced back from the lows. The Hang Seng is down 1.4% and Shanghai down 0.4%, while the Nikkei is on holiday.

Europe is all green for now.

Dow futures point to a rebound at the open.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.