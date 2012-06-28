Markets Are Rallying, Dow Now Up 95

UPDATED (12:20 p.m.)



Markets in the U.S. are staging a strong rally after better-than-expected pending home sales data was released.

The Dow is up 90 points to 12,625, while the S&P 500 advances 12 to 1,332.

Shares in Europe also shot higher after the economic announcements at 10 a.m., led by the Italian FTSE MIB, which closed up 2.6 per cent.

Below, today’s trade in Dow.

Photo: Bloomberg

