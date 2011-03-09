Markets Are Quiet, But PIIGS Yields Are Blowing Out, And The Euro Is Sliding Again

For the most part, equity markets are pretty quiet, but with a slight upward bias seen across Asia and Europe.
A standout winner is the Saudi market, up 0.72%, for its fifth straight day of gains.
Yesterday was a horrible day for the PIIGS and today is looking like more of the same. Portuguese and Greek yields are hitting new records.
And the euro is diving, though it’s had a bit of a bounceback.
There’s nothing much new on the Libya front.
