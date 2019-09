It’s a really bad day in the market with Europe falling after a rough night in Asia.



Europe and China, once again, dominate fears.

And when the going gets tough, the tough want paper money, hence the fall in gold as people raise cash.

Spot prices are just a bit above $1550.

Photo: Kitco

