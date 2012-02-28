Markets Are Mixed In Asia Following A Flat US Trading Day

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
There isn’t much news to report in Tuesday’s trading session. Some markets are up, and some are down.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.7%.
Koreas’ Kospi is up 0.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.0%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.3%.
China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.4%.
All of this follows a flat US trading session. US futures are currently unchanged.
