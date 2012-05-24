Markets Are Making A HUGE Comeback

Joe Weisenthal

28 minutes to go.

Big time comeback

The NASDAQ is green.

The Dow was down just 170 at one point and now it’s only off 30.

Facebook is up over 3%.

This is a big flip from recent market sessions, where things got really week in the final hour of the day.

Space Launch Rocket ShipSpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft atop rocket Falcon 9 lifts off from Pad 40 of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Titusville, Florida. The launch this morning makes SpaceX the first commercial company to send a spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Photo: Roberto Gonzalez/Getty Images

