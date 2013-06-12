The Market Has Made A Staggering Comeback

Markets opened in the red this morning with the Dow down 151 points.



The S&P Nasdaq were both off about 1%.

But they’re paring their losses now.

The Dow is now down 57 points, while the S&P 500 is off about 0.5% and the Nasdaq is down 0.31%.

The dollar is also starting to come back against the yen. 10-year Treasury yields have also come off their highs of the day.

Here’s a quick look at the S&P 500

