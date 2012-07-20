Asian Markets Are Mixed

Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images

Update [10:48 pm ET]

Australian and Korean stocks have made some gains and are now up 0.13 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively.



The Shanghai Composite is down 0.39 per cent after Beijing warned that it would maintain a “firm grip on its real estate market”.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.25 per cent.



Original

Japanese stocks are selling off after weak economic data and despite better than expected earnings in the U.S., and on a stronger yen.

Meanwhile, Australian stocks, which posted their best one-day performance since early January yesterday, are also in the red.

Here’s how the markets look:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 0.37%

Korea’s Kospi Index is down 0.07%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.16%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.