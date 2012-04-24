MARKETS ARE COLLAPSING, DOW OFF 170

Photo: Mike Brown/Getty Images

Major U.S. markets are selling off rapidly, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 170 points, or 1.2 per cent.Leading the decline are two major components: Walmart and Caterpillar.



Not a single security in the index is positive at the moment, with the top performing stock, Pfizer, off 0.3 per cent.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are also lower to similar effect. Only 10 companies listed on the S&P 500 are positive, or two per cent.

