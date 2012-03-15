Markets Are Down In Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There isn’t much to report on out of Europe. After markets closed in the U.S. on Wednesday, Fitch announced it had slapped a negative outlook on the U.K.’s AAA sovereign credit rating.Markets are down modestly early in the European trading session.



England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.2%%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.1%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is down 0.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.1%.

U.S. markets are looking at a flat open right now. Dow futures are up just 6 points.

In other news, Chinese leader Bo Xilai was ousted from his position last night. This could reflect some cracks in China’s political system.

Meanwhile, a JP Morgan analyst has declared that China’s economy is in a hard landing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.