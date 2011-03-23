Markets Stage Turnaround Despite New Radiation Scares, And Smoke Coming From Reactor #3

Original post: We’ve got a pretty straightforward “risk off” day in the works. It’s nothing too dramatic, however.



There’s a huge Portugal austerity vote coming up and there’s smoke (once again) coming from reactor #3.

Markets are generally down across the board, with the Nikkei having fallen over 1.5% last night.

European indices are all slipping modestly. S&P futures are lower.

Portuguese yields are wider, once again.

Update: And suddenly, markets around the world are in the green, pretty noticeably. Imagine that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.