Markets Are Down Across Europe

Markets are in the red early in the European trading session.
England’s FTSE 100 is flat.
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.5%.
Germany’s DAX is down 0.4%.
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.4%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.4%.
It’s pretty quiet in Europe in terms of market moving economic news.
All of this comes in the wake of a big GDP report in Japan where Abenomics appeared to have caused the economy to surge by 3.5% year-over-year in Q1. Economists were looking for a 2.8% growth rate.
Yesterday, European stocks closed at their highest levels since June 2008.
