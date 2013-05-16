Markets Are Down Across Europe

Sam Ro
moulin rouge

Markets are in the red early in the European trading session.

England’s FTSE 100 is flat.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.5%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.4%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.4%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.4%.

It’s pretty quiet in Europe in terms of market moving economic news.

All of this comes in the wake of a big GDP report in Japan where Abenomics appeared to have caused the economy to surge by 3.5% year-over-year in Q1.  Economists were looking for a 2.8% growth rate.

Yesterday, European stocks closed at their highest levels since June 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.