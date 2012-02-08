Markets Are Booming Higher In Europe -- Still No Word On Greece

Photo: Flickr/Jim Larson
There’s nothing final in Greece, but it doesn’t matter.Markets are booming.
The Athens market — one of the best performing markets of the year — is up 1.6%.
Italy is up 1.5%.
France is up 0.5%.
This follows a strong night in Asia, which saw Japan gain 1.1% and Shanghai rocket 2.4%.
US futures are up just a touch.
There’s not a ton of real news — various Greek rumour headlines, but that’s about it.
