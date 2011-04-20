Markets Are Booming All Around The World

Wow! The weakness of Monday, and the jitters of last week are quickly disappearing once again.



Global markets are staging a gigantic rally, perhaps spurred on by good earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Markets are up everywhere, including Europe, where the CAC is up 1.4%, and the DAX is up 1.6%!.

US futures are surging, not to mention gold, silver (duh) and the industrial commodities.

Here’s a look at silver, which just past $44.50.

