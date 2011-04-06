Nikkei Slips, Shanghai Soars, And The Euro Has Another Unbelievable Night

In the end, the Nikkei couldn’t hold onto gains made early in the session. The benchmark Japanese index went zig-zaggy, and ended down 0.32%



In China, the Shanghai composite — which gets talked about remarkably little these days — had another great night, gaining 1.14%.

The real star performer so far today is the euro, which briefly broke above $1.43, and now sits just touch below that mark.

This comes a day ahead of a huge ECB meeting in which rates are likely to be hiked.

