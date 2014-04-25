Markets Are Getting Worse

Markets have been in the red all morning, and now they’re getting worse.
Germany is leading the down in Europe, with a decline of 1.3%.
US futures are now down around 0.4%.
The big stories today: Rising tensions and economic deterioration in Russia, as S&P has cut the country’s credit rating to one notch above junk.
In the US, Ford just missed earnings, and the stock is down 3% in the pre market.
Meanwhile, gold has blasted above $US1300.
