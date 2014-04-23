The Stock Market Win Streak Is In Day 6

Halfway through today’s trading session, stocks are nicely in the green.

The big winner in the S&P 500 today is Allergan (AGN), which is the target of a takeover by orchestrated by Valleant Pharmaceuticals and hedge fund Pershing Square Capital.

AGN is up a whopping 15%.

Other drug companies that are up sharply today include Perrigo (+4.2%), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (+3.3%), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (+3.3), and Biogen Idec (+2.7%).

Another big winner is Netflix, which is up 6% today. On Monday afternoon, the company announced Q1 financial results that beat analysts’ expectations. Management also announced that it would be raising the price of new monthly subscriptions by $US1 to $US20.

Another up day for the market would extend its win-streak to six days, the longest win-streak of the year.

