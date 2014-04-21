It's Pretty Quiet In The Global Markets

REUTERS/Stringer An investor sleeps on a bench in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Huaibei, Anhui province.

Most world markets were closed on Friday for the Easter holiday. And most won’t reopen until Tuesday.

The major European exchanges are closed today for Easter Monday.

Japan’s stock market, which was open today, closed with the Nikkei down 0.03%.

U.S. markets will reopen at 9:30 a.m. ET. Futures are a hair higher with Dow futures up 20 points and S&P 500 futures up 2.6 points.

