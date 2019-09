Nothing too wild happening (yet) in markets.



Generally the mood in Europe and the US is to the downside.

China came out with a slew of economic data last night.

Via WSJ, growth hit 9.7% — a bit hotter than expected — and inflation of 5.4% was the fastest since June 2008.

NASDAQ futures are fairly close to their lows of the morning.

