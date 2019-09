Nada.



The ECB’s decision to hike rates was obviously fully telegraphed, with no element of surprise to the market.

Stocks are maybe up a little bit since the decision. The euro is going nowhere. Other European markets aren’t doing anything. Maybe we’ll get some more excitement when Trichet speaks at 8:30.

Gold is flat too.

