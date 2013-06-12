Fresh Off A Hot IPO, Marketo's Biggest Partner, Salesforce.com, Is Now Its Biggest Threat

Phil Fernandez

Marketo had a big IPO last month and is gearing up to battle longtime partner Salesforce.com.



And the trash talking has already begun.

Marketo sells marketing software-as-a-service over the Internet.

On its website, Marketo says “Salesforce.com customers have consistently voted Marketo the #1 marketing automation platform.”

But now CEO Phil Fernandez is backpedaling. He told Chris Kanaracus of IDG News Service on Tuesday that his partnership with Salesforce.com hasn’t been that fruitful.

“We have never been that good of friends,” Fernandez said in the interview. “The number of leads that have come to us from Salesforce.com in our history is minimal.”

Marketo makes marketing automation software, which companies use to manage email and social media campaigns and track sales leads. It’s integrated with Salesforce.com’s customer relationship management software (CRM), which is for serving existing clients and finding new ones.

There was some talk that Salesforce.com might one day buy Marketo. Instead, Salesforce.com just spent $2.5 billion to acquire ExactTarget, a Marketo competitor. And Salesforce.com has invested a ton of money in its Social Marketing Cloud, which includes tech from its Buddy Media and Radian6 acquisitions.

A lot of other enterprise tech vendors are trying to get in on the action. Oracle acquired Eloqua in December for $871 million, and Adobe is touting its Marketing Cloud.

But this leaves the newly public Marketo in a bit of a bind, since it was previously so proud of its lead-generating relationship with Salesforce.com. Hence the trash talk.

Investors don’t seem too panicked yet. The stock is trading at about $21, down from its pop to $26, but well above its IPO price of $13.

A Salesforce.com representative declined comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.