Marketing With Twitter, Pizza Joint Boosts Sales 15%

- StockTwits raises $800,000 from venture capital firm True Ventures [MediaMemo]
- OpenTable IPOs this week [BoomTown]
- Amazon upgrades EC2 with monitoring and auto-scaling features [BusinessWire]
- The New York Times says Nielsen under-reported traffic to NYTimes.com [PaidContent]
- Time spent on social network passes time spent on email [NYT]
- Microsoft CFO explains Microsoft’s acquisition to Twitter VC, Bijan Sabet [BijanSabet.com]
- A departing Valleywag leaves an instruction manual for an arriving one [Valleywag]
- Twitter promotion boosts a Pizza joint’s daily sales 15% [AdAge]
- Businesses running on Facebook will soon be bigger than Facebook [AdAge]
