Marketing With Twitter, Pizza Joint Boosts Sales 15%

Nicholas Carlson
f?id=4a11466d4b54374a00d59b03&maxX=313&m

  • StockTwits raises $800,000 from venture capital firm True Ventures [MediaMemo]
  • OpenTable IPOs this week [BoomTown]
  • Amazon upgrades EC2 with monitoring and auto-scaling features [BusinessWire]
  • The New York Times says Nielsen under-reported traffic to NYTimes.com [PaidContent]
  • Time spent on social network passes time spent on email [NYT]
  • Microsoft CFO explains Microsoft’s acquisition to Twitter VC, Bijan Sabet [BijanSabet.com]
  • A departing Valleywag leaves an instruction manual for an arriving one [Valleywag]
  • Twitter promotion boosts a Pizza joint’s daily sales 15% [AdAge]
  • Businesses running on Facebook will soon be bigger than Facebook [AdAge]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us