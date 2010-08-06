8 Business Secrets Of The Grateful Dead

Everyone knows the Grateful Dead for their music. But a new book says the band were masters of marketing as well.



Brian Halligan and David Meerman Scott have just published Marketing Lessons From The Grateful Dead: What Every Business Can Learn From The Most Iconic Band In History.

“In the 1960s,” they write, “the Grateful Dead pioneered many social media and inbound marketing concepts that businesses across all industries use today.”

It was their innovative approach to connecting with fans that allowed the Dead to prosper, despite the fact that their recordings rarely reached the top of the charts.

Find the business model that works for YOU Most bands of the period focused on selling albums to make their money. Touring was seen as a way to promote a new record. The Dead went the opposite way. They decided to make their money on their live show and toured almost all year round. A travelling band of followers grew around them. And the Dead also gave away their music for free--allowing (and even encouraging) bootlegging. This helped their fans spread the product and the word; Cut out the middleman 'Rather than selling tickets through Ticketmaster and others as every other band did at the time, they simply sold the tickets directly to their fans,' says Halligan. Social media, baby: Let your customers spread your brand Unlike other bands at the time, the Dead didn't try and stop people from bootlegging their live shows. Microphone stands were a regular sight at their concerts. Decades before Napster, the Dead grasped the value of peer to peer sharing. In fact, they made special tape sections where fans could set up to get the best recordings. Communicate directly with your customers 'The Grateful Dead were very smart about how they kept in touch with their fans,' says Brian Halligan. The Dead were one of the first to have their own nationwide mailing list that connected them directly with their fans. Decades later, they were one of the early adopters of email. Get a cool brand name A little known group called The Warlocks made their electric debut in July of 1965. Luckily that band decided to get away from its generic name, and renamed themselves the Grateful Dead by the time 1966 arrived. 'When you select an uncommon name,' write Scott and Halligan. 'it's unlikely that consumer will confuse your product with something similar. They will remember you.' 'If you have a very successful product like the Grateful Dead or Facebook, it is possible for you to open it up into a platform to let others 'build applications' on top of it,' says Halligan. The parking lots at Dead shows became a travelling ecosystem of businesses - from veggie burritos to handmade jewelry to magic mushrooms. Use technology to gain an edge Rather than rely on what was available, the band built their own concert rig which traveled with them wherever they went. 'It was so far ahead of any other rock band's concert sound system,' write Halligan and Scott, 'it catapulted the Grateful Dead into a different music technology solar system.' Hire a community manager to make your customers go nuts about you In 1968 the Dead hired a fan, Scott Brown, to help them manage their community. Like the best users of Facebook and Twitter today, the group shared small, personal details with their Fan Club. The band also responded directly to personal messages and shared user generated content like artwork with the larger community through their mailing list. And the Dead were probably also aware of this one... Landing a job is like dating: make them want you >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.