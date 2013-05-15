Is Banner Advertising Dead? Take Our Quick Survey And Let Us Know

Do you often find yourself targeting demographics? Shifting paradigms? Promoting synergy? Despising buzzwords?



If so, we’d like to hear from you.

How are you allocating your marketing budget? Do you figure the banner has one foot in the grave? Is native advertising the next big thing? What’s the deal with ad networks anyway?

Whether you work for an agency, brand, or publisher, we’d like to hear from you.

Click here to take the survey >

Thanks in advance for your candid answers!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.