Business Insider Is Hiring A Marketing Designer

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

We are looking for an experienced Marketing Production Designer to assist in the day-to-day production of marketing and promotional materials for Business Insider, including BI Intelligence and BI Events.You will be working on the cutting edge of digital media at a dynamic and thriving company that offers an excellent work environment.



Responsibilities include:

Designing on-site promotions for Business Insider brands and products (BI Intelligence, events, mobile apps, etc.), including banner ads and landing pages

Assist in the production of email promotions

Design and produce event materials, both digital and print, including signage, brochures, and web pages

Work within company branding guidelines

Create and update landing pages for marketing promotions (including subscription acquisition and events)

Design illustrations, charts, infographics for promotions

Create and update marketing reports

Qualifications:

Minimum 1-2 years of related experience

BA in design or related field or equivalent work experience

Knowledge of latest Web and graphics design trends and tools

Experience in creating web pages and email in CSS, HTML

Experience with responsive and mobile web design

Knowledge of JavaScript and other advanced web design technologies is desired

Ability to create illustrations (charts, infographics, etc.)

Software: Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, InDesign, Acrobat), MS Office

There is an opportunity for involvement in other marketing areas including campaign management and analytics. Experience or interest in these areas is desired but not required.

This full-time position is based in New York City (no freelance or remote candidates). We offer competitive compensation. Please email cover letter and resume to [email protected] and be sure to include samples of your work and your salary requirements.

