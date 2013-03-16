Business Insider Is Hiring A Marketing Designer

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider
We are looking for an experienced Marketing Production Designer to assist in the day-to-day production of marketing and promotional materials for Business Insider, including BI Intelligence and BI Events.You will be working on the cutting edge of digital media at a dynamic and thriving company that offers an excellent work environment.
Responsibilities include:
- Designing on-site promotions for Business Insider brands and products (BI Intelligence, events, mobile apps, etc.), including banner ads and landing pages
- Assist in the production of email promotions
- Design and produce event materials, both digital and print, including signage, brochures, and web pages
- Work within company branding guidelines
- Create and update landing pages for marketing promotions (including subscription acquisition and events)
- Design illustrations, charts, infographics for promotions
- Create and update marketing reports
Qualifications:
- Minimum 1-2 years of related experience
- BA in design or related field or equivalent work experience
- Knowledge of latest Web and graphics design trends and tools
- Experience in creating web pages and email in CSS, HTML
- Experience with responsive and mobile web design
- Knowledge of JavaScript and other advanced web design technologies is desired
- Ability to create illustrations (charts, infographics, etc.)
- Software: Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, InDesign, Acrobat), MS Office
There is an opportunity for involvement in other marketing areas including campaign management and analytics. Experience or interest in these areas is desired but not required.
This full-time position is based in New York City (no freelance or remote candidates). We offer competitive compensation. Please email cover letter and resume to [email protected] and be sure to include samples of your work and your salary requirements.
