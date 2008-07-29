Marketing Miley Cyrus: Disney and Record Label Fighting About Where (And How?) Starlet Appears

Disney, understandably, wants to keep its biggest pop star, Miley Cyrus, off of every network except ones they own. But it seems her Disney-owned record label isn’t interested in being so exclusive.



Page Six: DISNEY tried keeping Miley Cyrus off TV networks not run by the Mickey Mouse House as she hawked her CD “Breakout” in New York last week. But on Friday, Cyrus, who earns $18 million a year from “Hannah Montana” and other gigs, rocked NBC’s “Today” show, wrapping a week of promos including stints on MTV’s “TRL.” Our source says that while her label, Hollywood Records, wants her on every network, “Disney doesn’t want her on anything non-Disney-related. Her label is constantly arguing with corporate.”

It’s no secret Disney has been skittish since Cyrus posed sans shirt for Vanity Fair. But her rep insisted to Page Six, “Miley, her management, Hollywood Records and Disney Channel have an extremely close-knit working relationship . . . Disney has been more than willing to let her appear on other networks.”

