Marketing Firm Forecasts Video Market Will Grow 32% In 2009

IPG marketing firm Mediabrands says the online video ad market will grow 32% this year, up from $531 million in 2008 to $699 million in 2009.



The reason for the healthy growth? Increased broadband penetration and more professional content online.

Still, 32% is not as much growth as Mediabrands originally forecast and its a tiny fraction of what advertisers spend on TV.

Here’s how Mediabrands group Magna explains the forecast:

The reasons for growth are simple: as marketing budgets are reduced across industries, advertisers look to reach their consumers in a more targeted and cost-effective manner. User-generated content accounted for a significant volume of potential advertising inventory in the past, although little was considered desirable for larger brands, given their collective preference for association with professionally produced content. But in recent periods, the expanding availability of premium network and cable TV programming combined with increasing broadband penetration – now covering 60% of US homes by our estimates – collectively led to a 24% increase in time with professionally produced online video during 2008, following a 50% rise during 2007, according to Accustream.

[Via]

