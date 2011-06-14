Marketing & Mindset: 5 Essential Questions for Emerging Entrepreneurs

Where you are right now is where you have chosen to be.



Take a moment to think about that. Depending on where you are, this may feel amazing, but it might not feel so great.

Your mindset is an incredibly important part of the business building game. Moreover, it is directly related to the impact that you’re going to have in this world.

There are five basic questions you must ask yourself when building a business or looking to take an existing business to the next level. These are all related to mindset.

1.) Are you afraid of “messing up”? In other words, are you waiting to take action because you don’t want to fail?

2.) Is building your business really overwhelming? Do you find yourself not knowing where to start sometimes… or maybe even a lot of the time?

3.) Do you compare yourself to others? This one’s really important. Do you find yourself comparing yourself to what’s coming into your inbox? Are you looking at what other people have in their ezines or what they have accomplished and basing your self-worth off of that?

4.) Do you believe (without hesitation) that you have the ability to make multiple six figures and beyond?

5.) Are you so certain in your sales conversion calls that you close at over 90%?

If you answered “yes” to #1, #2, or #3, or “no” to #4 or #5 (essentially negative responses implying a lack of confidence in your business), it is time to take a hard look at your belief system in regards to building your business – because today you decide where you will be in the very near future. It is up to you.

First, it is important to know that there is no competition. People often come up to me and say that they really want to do something but that there are so many other people already doing it, that they aren’t sure if it’s what they should do.

What people forget quite frequently is that there can only be one YOU! Do you know how many marketing and mindset coaches there are out there? There are hundreds, if not thousands, if not tens of thousands of them out there – but there is no one doing it like me. There is no one else doing it “Help More People” style. Likewise, no one can do what you do like you can.

Let go of the idea of competition. There is no competition. The only competition you will find is a manufactured competition that you have created.

Another issue people have related to mindset is that they wait for everything to be “just right” to launch a product or to even start their business at all. This kind of perfectionism holds people back from helping people, making money, and really making a difference in the world.

There’s a great Marianne Williamson quote that says, “Your playing small doesn’t serve the world.” It also doesn’t serve your family, your spouse, or your church, or your community, or your friends.

I often hear people saying “I would do this, but I have to take care of my 95 year old mother,” or “I would do this but I have three toddlers at home,” and many other excuses beginning with “I would do this but…”

But by playing small, not being in the right mindset, not asking for clients, not marketing yourself, or putting all the pieces together, you are being a terrible example for your children, community, family, friends, etc. When you are a leader and you step up and build a business that makes a difference in this world, you change everyone’s mindset, and indeed you change the world.

So many people want to change the world, but fail to realise that the only person they can directly change is themselves. You must start with your own mindset. Your sales conversions, your ability to make money, whether or not you are comparing yourself to others or not, and any uncertainty that you’re experiencing are all reflections of your belief in what is possible for you.

When I decided to get my “mind set” in the right direction – notice that I used two words, mindset is really about getting your mind set in the right way – everything started to come together for me. Treat your belief in yourself like a thermostat and not a thermometer. You set it where you want it to be.

When I realised and began implementing this, clients literally started finding me. My belief in myself was firm. People want to be around that. No one wants to surround themselves with uncertainty and insecurity.

Continually ask yourself, how are you showing up? People are attracted to authority – authority inspired!

