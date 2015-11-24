Find out how today's hottest marketing and advertising execs are shaping their industries at IGNITION 2015

Yahoo Lisa Utzschneider, the CRO of Yahoo.

At a time when ad blocking is being seen as a growing threat, many marketers and advertisers are scrambling to find innovative ways to move beyond the banner in order to engage digital audiences.

What will this mean for brands relying on programmatic or native advertising? How can brands achieve scale while having a meaningful influence?

IGNITION: Future of Digital will look to address these and other questions as it showcases the game changers redefining the marketing and advertising industry. You’ll hear from innovators in native, video, and mobile apps on December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

Miha Mikek, CEO of Celtra, is pushing native advertising to new heights with cross-screen HTML5 technology and has made Celtra the preferred vendor for the mobile-advertising ecosystem.

Lisa Utzschneider, CRO of Yahoo, has been busy integrating Tumblr, Brightroll, and Flurry into primary drivers of Yahoo’s revenue growth with major display advertising moves in video, mobile, and social-media marketing.

Lowell McAdam, chairman and CEO of Verizon, has ushered in an era of expansion since reclaiming the company’s independence from Vodafone. Recently Verizon acquired AOL and its formidable ad tech for $US4.4 billion.

Linda Boff, CMO of GE, has grown the company’s content-marketing division while bringing the 123-year-old brand into the modern age and making it more accessible. GE’s early moves into social media included being one of the first brands to use Vine in 2013.

Patrick Keane, president of Sharethrough, the largest supplier of native ads, is making it easier for publishers, app developers, and advertisers to distribute native content across platforms.

Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola, is continuing to push the boundaries of personalisation by connecting readers with contextually relevant content they never knew they wanted to read.

Philippe von Borries, cofounder and co-CEO of Refinery29, has seemingly perfected the marriage of commerce and content among female millennials.

Ben Barokas, founder and CEO of Sourcepoint Technologies and Sean Blanchfield, founder and CEO of PageFair, are at the forefront of the battle against ad blocking.

Jason Kint, CEO of industry group DCN, is leveraging his years of experience evolving CBS Sports into a multiplatform leader in broadcast, online, and mobile, to benefit quality publishers.

Alexander Klöpping, founder of Blendle, is a former columnist who engineered a way for readers to get the content they want through a convenient digital wallet that replaces the need for dozens of individual subscriptions.

