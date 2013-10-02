Social Media Will Benefit From Marketers' Plans To Spend On Native Advertising In Next Six Months

A significant majority of agencies and marketers say they are likely to spend on native advertising in the next six months, according to a survey conducted by Advertiser Perceptions.

60-six per cent of agencies and 65% of marketers said they are somewhat likely, or very likely to spend on native advertising in the second half of the year.

Less than 10% said spending on native advertising is not at all likely.

Yesterday, we looked at how more marketers and agencies plan to increase ad spending on social media in the next year than any other form of digital media (marketers are cooling toward portals, for example).

There will be some overlap in social media and native ad spending, which is good news for Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn — all of whom are selling in-stream native advertisements on their platforms. Pinterest also recently announced Promoted Pins, which is its own take on in-stream native ads.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

In-stream ads are substantially more effective than traditional placements, as seen in the chart below:

