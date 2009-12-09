Marketers Pull All Prime-Time Tiger Woods Ads

Companies who have been marketing themselves via Tiger Woods have freaked out over Tigergate and have now decided to pull all prime time ads:



Bloomberg: Marketers have pulled all Tiger Woods advertisements from prime-time television broadcast networks and 19 cable channels following reported extramarital affairs, according to data from Nielsen Co.

The last prime-time ad featuring the 33-year-old golfer was a 30-second Gillette Co. spot that ran on Nov. 29, according to New York-based Nielsen. Woods was also absent from commercials on a number of weekend sports programs, including NFL games, Nielsen said.

Read the whole thing >>

Don’t miss: The 10 Tiger Woods Ladies Ready To Sell Their Stories >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.