Marketers Pull All Prime-Time Tiger Woods Ads

Vince Veneziani
tiger woods shaving

Companies who have been marketing themselves via Tiger Woods have freaked out over Tigergate and have now decided to pull all prime time ads:

Bloomberg: Marketers have pulled all Tiger Woods advertisements from prime-time television broadcast networks and 19 cable channels following reported extramarital affairs, according to data from Nielsen Co.

The last prime-time ad featuring the 33-year-old golfer was a 30-second Gillette Co. spot that ran on Nov. 29, according to New York-based Nielsen. Woods was also absent from commercials on a number of weekend sports programs, including NFL games, Nielsen said.

