People Trust The Government On Data Privacy More Than They Do Marketers [THE BRIEF]

A new study from the research firm GfK finds that just 25% of the 1,000 U.S. citizens surveyed said they trusted marketers with their personal data, compared with 42% of people who said they trusted government authorities. However, the survey found that younger people were much less bothered by marketing data collection activities than seniors and baby boomers.

Apple hired the branding agency Wolff Olins’ Global CEO Karl Heiselman to fill a marketing communications role. Heiselman had previously worked as a design contractor at Apple in the early 90s.

CP+B promoted Evan Russack to the newly created role of executive director of digital. Russack was previously an account director on CP+B clients like Microsoft and Domino’s Pizza.

Taco Bell is announcing its new line of tacos, the Spicy Chicken Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, in a Snapchat video that will be between four and six minutes in length.

JWT New York hired Proximity BBDO’s Amy Avery to be its head of analytics for North America, replacing the retiring Ira Helf.

Mad Men star Jon Hamm did an interview with Rolling Stone about the show’s final season, which began last night. Please don’t talk to me about it, though; I am still working my way through Season 2.

Omnicom’s Javelin Marketing Group hired Matthew Damron to be its chief marketing officer. Damron was previously chief marketing officer at Sonosite, a division of FujiFilm.

The Cannes Lions announced its juries for the categories of Branded Content & Entertainment, Creative Effectiveness, Innovation, Mobile, and PR.

