Marketers Aren't Paying Enough Attention To The Benefits Of Joining Social Networks Early

There’s a lot of talk about what makes for great social marketing. There are gimmicks — contests and polls — and tons of bells and whistles available in the form of platform management tools. Companies spend millions to acquire large fan bases on social networks like Facebook and Twitter.

But a new report from BI Intelligence finds that what really determines which brands win and lose is who gets there first and keeps the lights on. Often, brands sit on the sidelines waiting to see if the latest social network craze will really become the next Instagram. Our analysis finds that this is the wrong approach. Brands should jump into emerging social networks early.

The report includes a downloadable Excel file with a list of the top 83 consumer-facing global brands and the size of their follower bases on Facebook and Twitter, along with our extensive data sets analysing how brands perform comparatively based on when they joined the network.

We also look at who the early-adopter effect matters to the most, and which brands managed to buck the trend and catch up anyway, despite a late start.

Here’s a look at some of the study’s key findings:

Of course, joining early is no guarantee of success. Many brands who join social media platforms early haven’t seen that lead to audience advantages over their competitors. But our analysis does suggest that early adopters have a much better chance of surpassing the number of followers achieved by the typical big brand.

