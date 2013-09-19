Marketers Are Spending More Ad Dollars On Facebook

A larger slice of Facebook marketing budgets is being spent on paid ads, according to recent surveys from Ad Age and RBC Capital.

In the August 2013 survey, 74% of respondents said their Facebook marketing budgets includes spending on paid ads.

That’s up from just 54% who said so in June 2012.

However, in many cases, paid ads still account for a small proportion of their spending on Facebook. For 27% of survey respondents, paid ads made up just 1% to 10% of their Facebook budget. Only 18% of respondents spent more than half of their Facebook budgets on paid media.

Many brands spend the lion’s share of their Facebook marketing budgets on content production and social media management, rather than paid advertising. However, as Facebook’s paid ad products mature, we expect to see more and more marketers wading into paid media.

Meanwhile, the percentage of companies using Facebook as a marketing channel is 80%, and that proportion has remained consistent over the past 15 months. Survey participants noted that brand awareness was the most important reason for advertising on Facebook, followed by driving traffic to their website.

The survey encompassed 1,200 Ad Age subscribers who answered questions on three separate occasions since June 2012.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.