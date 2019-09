A little bit after 4:00 AM we noted how unusual today looked. The dollar was rallying and all the “risk” assets were falling.



But with about 45 minutes to go in the trading day, we’re looking at the opposite. Stocks are up, and the dollar has been on a downward slope all day, perhaps in part thanks to dovey-Fed Minutes.

