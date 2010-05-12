It's A Global Liquidity Rally And Gold Is Tearing Higher

Gold tore higher overnight, rising to $1,232. The Euro rose against the dollar slightly and now stands at 1.273.



In Europe the big 3 stock indices all rose slightly — the British FTSE by 0.22%, the German DAX by 1.24% and over in France the CAC was up by 0.81%. Markets also rose slightly in Asia with the TOPIX in Japan going up by 0.08%, Hong Kongs Hang Seng by 0.33% and the CSI in China by 0.62%.

Greek 10-year bond yields are at 7.4% and have retreated after the massive post-European bailout announcement rally, though held steady overnight. German 10 year yields are at 2.95%. 10 year U.S. bonds are at 3.53%.

Futures are pointing to a positive open for U.S. markets as shown below by the Finviz chart.

