U.S. Markets Gunning For A Monster Open

Update 6:50 AM: Things are getting even more bubbly pre-market in the US. NASDAQ futures are up 2.5%. The Dow is up over 200.



Original post: Markets in Asia and Europe are broadly higher. Britain’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX are both up about 1%. France’s CAC 40 is up 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng are up and 1.2% and 1.4% respectively while mainland China’s CSI 300 is up 1.6%. MSCI Asia’s Apex 50 is up 1.9%.

Gold and the U.S. dollar have been roughly stable, both down slightly. The euro is up slightly against the dollar, at $1.226.

Oil is suddenly extending its rally with a sharp pop, and light sweet crude is now at 72.50.

Moreover, U.S. futures are pointing towards a strong open with the S&P500 and Nasdaq both up over 2%, via Finviz:

