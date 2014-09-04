REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

European markets are up early Thursday.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.3%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.6%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.2%.

Asian markets closed down, with Nikkei’s 225 closing down 0.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closing down 0.08%.

U.S. futures are up, with Dow futures up 45 points, NASDAQ futures up 11.8 points, and S&P futures are up 6.7 points.

It’s a huge day for economic news. In the U.S. later, we’ll get jobless claims, labour costs, trade deficit data, Markit services PMI, and non-manufacturing data.

Economists expect weekly initial jobless to climb alongside labour costs, estimated to have risen .06% in Q2.

All eyes will be on the ECB conference today as leaders address Europe’s failing economic health.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.