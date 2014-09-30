Markets Are Up

European markets are nudging higher early Tuesday, after a grim performance overnight for Asian stock indexes.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.48%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.04%

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.46%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.42%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.11%

Asian markets took a hit overnight. Nikkei’s 225 closed down 0.84% after some dreary economic data, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 0.94%, following the massive protests there.

U.S. futures are nudging up a little, with Dow futures up 0.15% and S&P futures up 0.18%.

Here’s what data is coming out of Europe on Tuesday:

At 4.30 a.m. ET there’s the second estimate for the UK’s Q2 GDP growth, which should come it an around 0.8%.

At 5 a.m. ET we have Eurozone CPI for September, with expectations of just a 0.3% increase from last year.

And in US data later on:

The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index is expected to show that home prices fell by 0.1% month-over-month in July or 7.35% year-over-year.

The Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, which provides a regional view of business activity, will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. Economists estimate this regional activity index slipped to 62.0 in September from 64.3 in August.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index is expected to climb to 92.5 in September from 92.4 in August.

