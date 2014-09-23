Stocks Fall For Third Straight Day -- Dow Down 100

AP Images The third straight day of disappointment for traders.

Stocks are falling again.

Stocks were lower for the third straight day on Tuesday, with the Dow leading losses, falling about 100 points or 0.6%.

The S&P 500 was down 10 points, and the Nasdaq was down 17 points.

On Tuesday, the latest home price index report from the FHFA showed home prices rose 0.1% in July, less than the 0.5% that was expected.

Markit’s flash manufacturing PMI report for September came in at 57.9, unchanged from August’s reading.

The Richmond Fed’s manufacturing index also beat expectations.

Shares of Alibaba were down 2.5% as the Chinese e-commerce giant continues to retreat from where it opened for trade on Friday. At around $US87.50 per share, however, the stock is still well above where its IPO priced last Thursday night.

Yahoo, which has been under pressure since Alibaba’s debut, was little changed.

Herbalife shares were up about 7.7% on Tuesday after falling more than 10% on Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.