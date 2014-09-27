We've Got A Nice Rally In The Markets -- Dow Up 190 Points

The US stock markets are surging late in Friday trading.

The Dow is up 192 points (1.1%) and the S&P 500 is up 19 points (0.9%).

This follows two solid economic reports from earlier today.

As expected, Q2 GDP growth was revised up to 4.6% from 4.2%.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index sat comfortably at a 14-month high of 84.6.

Despite the rally, stock have only covered part of Thursday’s 264-point Dow plunge.

