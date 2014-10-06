Markets Around The World Are Rallying

Good morning! European markets are up early Monday.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.64%

Spain’s IBEX is up 1.05%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.49%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.40%

German markets are leading the climb, up 1.23% despite the bad news on the country’s manufacturing sector Monday morning.

Asian markets saw a solid performance too: the Hang Seng closed up 1.19% in Hong Kong, despite the ongoing protests there, and the Nikkei closed up 1.16% from Friday’s close.

U.S. futures are rising, with Dow futures and S&P futures up 0.34% and 0.432%, respectively.

It’s a quiet day as far as economic releases are concerned, kicking off a quiet week. But with extremely poor German factory orders seen Monday, industrial production figures for the country Tuesday will be watched a little more closely for any big signs of weakness.

