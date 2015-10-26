Futures are lower

Stock futures are skewed lower but virtually flat ahead of the market open on Monday.

Near 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 8 points, S&P 500 futures were down 1 point, and Nasdaq futures were down 5 points.

Last week, stocks rallied for a third straight period, as the S&P 500 bounced back to positive territory for the year. It’s now up a whopping 0.8%.

It’s the core week of third-quarter earnings, with about 160 companies including Apple (on Tuesday) scheduled. Other key companies reporting including Pfizer, BP, and Alibaba.

New home sales numbers are scheduled to cross at 10:00 a.m. ET. Later this week, we’ll get data on home prices, durable goods, and the advance estimate of third-quarter GDP. As usual, Business Insider’s Sam Ro has your complete preview of everything that matters in markets and the economy this week.

Valeant is defending itself this morning, as it responds to last week’s allegations made by Citron Research. The company’s executives are holding a conference call with investors. It’s already issued a statement this morning saying that it complied with the law in relation to specialty pharmacy Philidor.

It accompanied the statement with a 90-page slideshow.

