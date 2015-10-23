Stocks are rallying and the euro is getting slammed

Stocks are well in the green in early trading on Thursday morning.

Near 9:32 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 125 points, the S&P 500 was up 18 points, and the Nasdaq was up 37 points.

Stocks have closed sideways for most of this week.

There’s quite a lot going on this morning.

The euro slid following European Central Bank president Mario Draghi’s hint that there could be more quantitative easing in the eurozone.

Draghi was speaking at a press conference, after the bank announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

In earnings:

McDonald’s reported its first quarter in two years of positive US same-store sales.

Under Armour had its first billion-dollar quarter, reporting $US1.2 billion in revenues for Q3.

Caterpillar missed earnings expectations and cut its full-year earnings guidance to $US4.60 per share from $US4.70.

3M sales fell 5%, as the company announced it planned to cut 1,500 jobs.

In economic data, initial jobless claims continue to stun, with the four-week moving average falling to another 45-year low of 263,250.

House prices rose 0.3% in August, less than the expectation for 0.5%, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

Existing home sales numbers are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

