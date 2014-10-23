Stocks Are Falling -- Dow Down 90

Stocks are falling.

Near 1:30 pm ET on Wednesday, stocks were near their worst levels of the session as more details regarding the situation in Canada emerge.

The Dow was down 92 points, the S&P 500 was down 8 points, and the Nasdaq was down 20 points.

Tuesday marked the best day of the year for the S&P 500, which gained more than 1.9%, the most since October 2013.

The biggest piece of economic data on Wednesday was the latest consumer price index report that showed inflation in September remained tepid.

The report showed that inflation rose 0.1% month-on-month in September, which was slightly better than expectations for no inflation in September.

“Core” inflation, which excludes the more volatile cost of food and energy, also rose 0.1% month-over-month which was in-line with expectations.

In early trade on Wednesday, shares of 3D Systems were down as much as 12% after the 3D printer marker on Tuesday night said that its third quarter and fiscal year profit and revenue would come in below expectations.

In his third quarter letter to investors, activist hedge fund manager Dan Loeb summed up some of the problems that plagued hedge funds in the third quarter, which included a drop in oil prices and the breakdown of the AbbVie-Shire merger, among other things.

Last night, Yahoo reported earnings, and CEO Marissa Mayer used the conference call to defend some of her decisions as CEO, and Business Insider’s Jay Yarow has the full breakdown here.

Also in earnings news, Dow member Boeing reported third quarter earnings that were better than expected.

