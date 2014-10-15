Dow Goes Negative

The Dow has given it all up.

After gaining as much as 130 points near noon, the Dow has turned negative late afternoon trading, falling as much as 35 points.

The S&P 500 has also turned negative, falling as much a point after gaining more than 1% earlier in the day.

The Nasdaq is up 20 points.

Earlier, the Nasdaq was up more than 60 points.

On Monday, the stock market sold off for the third straight session as the S&P 500 finished up its worst three day stretch since 2011.

On Tuesday, government bond yields around the world were falling, with the US 10-year yield falling below 2.2% for the first time since last June while the yield on 30-year government bonds fell below 3% for the first time since May 2013.

In Germany, the 10-year bund fell back below 0.9%, while the yield on UK Gilts fell to 2.1%.

Oil was also getting crushed again, falling below $US84.50 a barrel.

In stock news, JPMorgan, Citi, and Wells Fargo all reported earnings before the market open on Tuesday.

JPMorgan’s earnings, which leaked early, showed earnings per share that missed expectations, while revenue topped estimates.

Citi’s earnings topped estimates while announcing that it would exit 11 markets around the world.

Wells Fargo reported earnings that were in-line with expectations.

Also in stock news, Darden announced that its CEO will be stepping down, effective immediately. This announcement follows news last week that activist hedge fund Starboard won all 12 seats on the company’s board of directors.

